Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma And Saiyami Kher Wrap Shooting For Film 'Agni'

Actors Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Saiyami Kher have finished filming for their action drama 'Agni.' The film, directed by 'Raees' helmer Rahul Dholakia, celebrates and explores the lives of firefighters.

'Agni' Team
'Agni' Team Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 2:32 pm

The project is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The banner had also produced Shah Rukh Khan-led 'Raees.'

Excel Entertainment’s next big production is 'Jee Le Zaraa.' The film, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, will mark Akhtar’s return to direction after 2011’s 'Don 2.'

Agni Agni Wrap Up Pratik Gandhi Divyenndu Sharma Saiyami Kher Excel Entertainment Rahul Dholakia Bollywood Upcoming Movie
