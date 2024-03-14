Prabhas Emerges As The Only Actor To Feature In X's List Of Top 10 Hashtags In India

With a career that spans across movies in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, Prabhas definitely needs no introduction. He is currently one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. While the actor is gearing up for his next release, he has added another feather in his cap. The ‘Salaar’ actor has emerged as one of the only actors in X’s (formerly known as Twitter) prestigious list of top hashtags in India.
Twitter India revealed that Prabhas is the only actor who has featured in the top ranks across multiple hashtags. According to the ‘Year On X’ report that was unveiled by X, the actor is the only Indian actor to make it to the top 10 position on the ‘Top Hashtags in India’ list. He has surpassed some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Additionally, his film ‘Adipurush’ also secured the ninth position on India’s most trending topics on X list.
Prabhas made his debut in 2002 with ‘Eeswar’. He started getting popular with his 2004 film – ‘Varsham’. Since then, he has left an indelible mark with his performance in films like ‘Chatrapathi’, ‘Mr. Perfect’, and ‘Mirchi’. He shot to global fame with SS Rajamouli's ‘Baahubali’. The pan-India franchise is one of India's highest-grossing films.
Additionally, the actor also holds numerous records, thanks to his fans. He is the only South Indian actor with five Hindi movie hits that have crossed Rs 100 crore. He is currently working on one of the most anticipated projects – ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. He will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is set in the future, and it has a dystopian and post-apocalyptic feel to it.