Post Malone Covers All His Tattoos For 'Fortnight' Collaboration With Taylor Swift

American rapper-singer Post Malone got a new aesthetic but, it isn't permanent.

Taylor Swift, Post Malone Photo: YouTube
The rapper, 28, covered all his tattoos to play Taylor Swift's star-crossed lover in the new music video for their 'Fortnight' collaboration.

The track is the lead single for Swift's album 'The Tortured Poets Department', reports 'People' magazine.

Before its release, Swift, 34, said in an Instagram post, expressed her excitement for fans to hear the song as she is "a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation, and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever."

According to 'People', Swift also shows a different side of herself in one of the video's opening scenes.

Replicas of Malone's facial tattoos appear on her face as she sings, "And for a fortnight there, we were forever. Run into you sometimes, ask about the weather. Now you're in my backyard, turned into good neighbours. Your wife waters flowers, I wanna kill her."

While the tattoos on her face disappear when she steps into another room to work on a typewriter, fans finally get a glimpse of Malone working on his own typewriter while sitting across from her.

After streams of pink and blue begin coming out of each of their typewriters, they form a bright spark. Following its disappearance, Swift is seen reading to Malone, with his tattoos no longer on his face, as they lie in the middle of an empty road.

As the camera zooms out, Swift is seen running into Malone's arms and the two share a long embrace.

Malone gently grabs Swift's face, causing her to let out a smile. As papers begin to fly all around them, the two look into each other's eyes and grab each other's hands.

