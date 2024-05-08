Photo Of Alia Bhatt And Her 'Nazar Ka Kaala Tika' Behind Her Ear During Met Gala 2024 Appearance Goes Viral

This year’s Met Gala, which was held on May 6 in New York, saw Alia Bhatt turning heads in a stunning saree by Sabyasachi. Interestingly, her traditional attire got a lot of love on the Met Gala red carpet, and fans just can't stop raving about her. International paparazzi were even excited to see her and called her name as she posed. Her friends and family, including mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, praised her look.
However, it could not go unnoticed that Alia not only embraced her Indian culture with her fashion choice, but she also warded off the evil eye in a quintessential desi way. The actress did apply a kajal dot behind her ear, a traditional practice, and now a photo of the same has gone viral on social media. Check it out here:
Advertisement
During her red carpet interview with Vogue, Alia talked about representing India in a saree at the Met Gala 2024, and said, “I’m feeling great. I’m feeling very excited. Months of preparation, lots of conversations and all builds up to this one moment. It’s so surreal but it’s also very special. It’s my second time at the Met, but my first time wearing a saree. When I thought of the dress code, ‘Garden of Time’, I felt it needed something timeless and there’s nothing more timeless than a saree.”
Talking about the historic moment and the pressure around it, Alia added, “It’s not about giving yourself too much pressure and taking it seriously. It’s a massive and big deal but it was also about having fun and light on the inside, so that your face looks lit up and happy. That’s something I was focusing on. Having said that, I really had a lovely time.”
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Alia has already returned to Mumbai after attending fashion’s biggest event. She was clicked at the private airport as she made her way back to the bay, and looked stunning in a pair of blue denims, grey blazer and a white tee. Alia completed her look with sunnies and white sneakers.
On the work front, Alia will soon be seen in ‘Jigra’, which is directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced by Alia and Karan Johar. She has also been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.