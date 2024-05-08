Photo Of Alia Bhatt And Her 'Nazar Ka Kaala Tika' Behind Her Ear During Met Gala 2024 Appearance Goes Viral

During her red carpet interview with Vogue, Alia talked about representing India in a saree at the Met Gala 2024, and said, “I’m feeling great. I’m feeling very excited. Months of preparation, lots of conversations and all builds up to this one moment. It’s so surreal but it’s also very special. It’s my second time at the Met, but my first time wearing a saree. When I thought of the dress code, ‘Garden of Time’, I felt it needed something timeless and there’s nothing more timeless than a saree.”