Pedro Pascal Says 'I'm A Little Drunk' During SAG Awards Acceptance Speech

As per ‘Variety’, the actor held back tears as he expressed his gratitude to his family, as he immediately brought his drunken acceptance speech to an end by saying: “I’m going to have a panic attack and I’m going to leave”.

This year’s other SAG Award nominees for male actor in a drama series were Culkin, Brian Cox, Billy Crudup and Matthew Macfadyen. Whether he’s won or not, Pascal has been creating one viral awards show moment after the next this season.

He memorably joked at the 2023 Emmy Awards while wearing an arm sling that the recent shoulder injury was because “Keiran Culkan beat the shit out of me”.