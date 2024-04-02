Art & Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra Shares BTS Video From ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ Set: ‘Spoilt Forever’

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, shared the BTS video from the film’s shoot on Tuesday.

Advertisement

I
IANS
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Parineeti Chopra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, shared the BTS video from the film’s shoot on Tuesday.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, shared the BTS video from the film’s shoot on Tuesday.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared the video saying that she will forever remember the experience of working on the film and that it has spoiled her for life.

Sharing the BTS video on Instagram, Parineeti wrote in the caption, “How will I ever top this film experience? Spoilt forever.”

Advertisement

The video shows Parineeti, clad in traditional Punjabi attire, in different avatars including the prep, and pre-roll clips. She can also be seen hanging around the sets and chatting with the director of the film Imtiaz Ali and her co-star in the film, Diljit Dosanjh.

In one clip her character of Amarjot can be seen as pregnant as well courtesy of the prosthetics. Incidentally, the rumours about Parineeti’s pregnancy were doing rounds until recently the actress explicitly denied being pregnant through her hilarious Instagram posts.

Recently, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a Reel, wherein she can be seen wearing a white top, matching pants and a blazer. The video includes a caption that reads: "POV - wearing well-fitted clothes today, because when I tried a kaftan dress." Then the video shows several news headlines stating 'Is Parineeti Chopra pregnant?'

Advertisement

The video is captioned as: "Entering my fitted clothes era". In the Stories section, she wrote: "Add to cart: Fitted clothes only.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Match 16 Preview
  2. Delhi Excise Policy Case: AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Gets Bail After ED Doesn't Oppose It
  3. Google To Delete Billions Of Browser Records In Settlement Over Incognito Mode Tracking Lawsuit
  4. Timeline: The Rise Of Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP In Andhra Pradesh
  5. ‘Shaitaan’ Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark Domestically
  6. IPL 2024: KKR-RR's Kolkata Clash, GT-DC's Ahmedabad Game Rescheduled; Check New Dates
  7. Loved Watching Kareena Kapoor Khan In ‘Crew’? Check Out Top 5 Characters From Her Filmography
  8. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh