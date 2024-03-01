Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra have shared the same screen space in Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila'. The film marks Diljit and Parineeti's first film together. 'Chamkila' is the biopic of Indian musician and singer, Amar Singh Chamkila who was assassinated in 1988. Parineeti plays Diljit's on-screen wife, Amarjot Kaur. In an interview, Parineeti opened up on working with Diljit Dosanjh and what she learned from him.
In an interview with PTI, Parineeti Chopra said "When I signed this film, it was truly a dream role. Before shooting this film, I used to think I speak Punjabi well and I could sing songs well. Then I met Diljit ji, I got a reality check in both departments. I was a student in front of Diljit."
She added, "I used to check my diction with Diljit. (That) I am pronouncing the word correctly or not, or how should I do it? The biggest challenge for us was that we should not sing like us. We had to try to sing like Amarjot and Chamkila".
At a recent Netflix press event, , "I thought I knew a lot about Chamkila, before I met Imtiaz sir. Humein jab pata chala ki Bollywood mein film bann rahi hai Chamkila, toh humein laga ki ye kya banayenge? Hum banayenge, humne Jodi film banayi hai, jiske humein rights nahi mile toh humne fiction bana di (When I got to know that Bollywood was making Chamkila's biopic, I thought, 'how would they even make it?' We will make it. And we did exactly that with the movie, Jodi). I thought they wouldn't be able to make it. So when the pandemic hit, Jodi could not be released and that is when I got a call from Imtiaz Ali sir. I thought he was going to sue us. But he said he wanted to cast me in his film."
''But when I heard his perspective, it was totally different. It was Chamkila's story, and that story, even I didn't know that well. Amar Singh Chamkila wrote his own music, played it on his own and even performed it on stage,'' he added and also said that making such a big film on Chamkila was a matter of great pride for him and his people. He said he surrendered to the vision of Imtiaz Ali.
'Chamkila' is all set to premiere on April 12 on Netflix.