Actor Akhay Kumar has finally joined the mega trio of Hera Pheri franchise putting a pause to all the rumours that stated that he has walked out of the film. Now, in a new interview, Paresh Rawal has revealed that contrary to his earlier announcement, Kartik Aaryan might not be a part of Hera Pheri 3 at all. Talking to Mid Day, the veteran actor said, “As far as I know, initially, both Kartik and Akshay were to do the film, but it didn’t work out. I don’t know what happened.”

The actor also shared that Akshay, Suniel and he had recently caught up to shoot the film’s teaser, but the film will go on the floors in three months and that this film will see Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya going abroad. He said, “We’ll begin shooting in three months. It will be a schedule in Mumbai. The movie will also be shot in international locations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Los Angeles, as Babu bhaiyya, Raju and Shyam go abroad. They’ll do hera pheri globally.” The film will be shot in Mumbai and and then in Los Angeles and Dubai.

Rawal is thrilled to be joining Akshay and Suniel for the much loved comedy franchise, and called it “ghar waapsi”, he said, “Meeting them felt like ghar wapsi. It’s always a joy shooting with Akshay and Suniel. They are talented actors who are not insecure about their work. We have mutual respect. Our off-screen camaraderie reflects in our on-screen chemistry.”

Hera Pheri will be directed by Farhad Samji, the filmmaker and screenwriter who has helmed films like Housefull 4, Bachchhan Paandey, and will also direct Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.