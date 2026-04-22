Panchayat Actor Vinod Suryavanshi On Facing Casteism: 'Still Not Allowed To Enter Temple In My Native Village'

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Vinod Suryavanshi revealed that in his village in Karnataka, casteism still prevails even today. "There are two areas in that village – one for the upper castes and one for the lower castes. The area where the Dalits live is separate from the village. Once, when I went to the village with my father, I was 12 years old and ate at a hotel, we had to wash our own plates and also pay for the food. There is still a temple where we are not allowed to go in my village," he added.