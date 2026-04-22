Panchayat Actor Vinod Suryavanshi On Facing Casteism: 'Still Not Allowed To Enter Temple In My Native Village'

Panchayat actor Vinod Suryavanshi opened up about facing casteism in his native village in Karnataka.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Vinod Suryavanshi
Panchayat actor Vinod Suryavanshi on facing casteism Photo: Instagram/Vinod Suryavanshi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Actor Vinod Suryavanshi revealed facing casteism in his Karnataka village.

  • The Panchayat actor said his family is still not allowed to enter a temple in the village.

  • He also recalled facing rejection for his looks.

Panchayat actor Vinod Suryavanshi opened up about facing casteism in his native Karnataka and shared that his family is not allowed to enter temples and other people’s homes in his village. He also opened up about facing rejection for his looks.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Vinod Suryavanshi revealed that in his village in Karnataka, casteism still prevails even today. "There are two areas in that village – one for the upper castes and one for the lower castes. The area where the Dalits live is separate from the village. Once, when I went to the village with my father, I was 12 years old and ate at a hotel, we had to wash our own plates and also pay for the food. There is still a temple where we are not allowed to go in my village," he added.

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On facing rejection for his dark complexion

Vinod recalled being rejected many times because of his looks. "When I gave auditions for TV, they often wanted a 'rich look'. Even for a beggar's role, they wanted someone with a rich look. I was told I didn't fit the requirement. I was selected for a role as a house help. The casting team had finalised me, and I reached on time for the shoot. But when the creative director came, she asked who I was. When they told her, she said, 'No, this won't work – we need someone with a fair look. He is dark-complexioned, pack him up'," he said.

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Apart from starring in Panchayat Season 4, Vinod also featured in films such as Thamma, Satyameva Jayate, Jolly LLB 3 and more.

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