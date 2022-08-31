Pallavi Joshi On Filmmakers Opposing ‘The Kashmir Files’ For Oscars: You Keep Your Narrative And I’ll Keep Mine

‘The Kashmir Files’ is certainly one of the most successful films this year, and it is touted that the film is being considered in the race for representing India at the Oscars. However, there are several filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Dylan Mohan Gray, who have spoken up about their discontent about the film being considered for prestigious honour.

However, now ‘The Kashmir Files’ producer and director Vivek Agnihotri’s wife, has opened up on how the film is like her child, and she doesn't like her child to be called names. "At this stage, if someone tells you your son can become the President of the US, you do feel good. Similarly, when someone says your film should go to the Oscars, I feel really happy," Pallavi told The Hindustan Times.

She further talked about the discontent of other filmmakers about her film, and said, "Because the film also makes a political statement, a lot of people who do not agree with that politics will oppose it. It's fine to have differing opinions. That’s what democracy is all about. But an award is about cinematic merit, its cinematic excellence and flaws. Judge the film accordingly. But do so only on its cinematic merit. That is my only request. Don’t bring any other things there.” Joshi added that if they make it to the Oscars, she will be ecstatic. And, if it doesn’t, it wasn’t meant to be. Joshi added that there will be a jury, which will analyse films.”

That’s not it. Pallavi went on to say how she doesn’t care what people say. “What do I say to those who haven’t watched the film? Why did nobody say we are banking on someone’s tragedy when we started the film four years ago? We have gone to people’s homes and heard their tragic stories. I have lived with that pain for four years,” she said, adding, “You keep your narrative and I’ll keep mine and we will coexist in the same country.”

‘The Kashmir Files’ stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.