Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Donald Trump; Says, ‘Isn’t It Past Your Jail Time?’

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars once again, and this time also, his hosting wasn’t devoid of funny innuendos and taking digs at other celebs. When he found himself having and extra minute towards the end of the 96th Academy Awards, he went on to call out Donald Trump for a post he shared on Truth Social.
Jimmy Kimmel said, “I’m really proud of something and I was wondering if I could share it with you. I just got a review.”
He then went on to read the review that was posted, “Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars? His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC “talent,” George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! (sic).”
If you saw, audiences burst out into a laughter after Jimmy Kimmel ended reading this comment. But the best was yet to come. He went on to ask the audience, “See if you can guess which former president just posted that?”
When the audiences kept on guessing, Jimmy Kimmel took to answering the question himself. He said, “Anyone? No? Well thank you, President Trump.”
It didn’t end here as Jimmy Kimmel went on to comment further on Donald Trump. He said, “Thank you for watching. I’m surprised you’re still… isn’t it past your jail time?” The crowd just erupted into a big laugh as soon as they heard this statement. Cheers and claps followed.
For the unversed, this joke by Jimmy Kimmel was directed towards how Donald Trump is facing 4 criminal indictments in 4 different cities. At the same time, he is also trying to come back to the White House as the President in the upcoming election that will happen in November this year.