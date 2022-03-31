Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Nushrratt Bharuccha Starts Filming For 'Selfiee'

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha began shooting for her upcoming film 'Selfiee' in Bhopal today.

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 6:05 pm

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha started shooting for her new film ‘Selfiee’ alongside actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi on Thursday (March 31). The film produced by Dharma production is currently filming in Bhopal. Bharuccha will work once again with director Raj A Mehta, who also directed her in ‘Ajeeb Dastaan’ on Netflix. 

Also starring Diana Penty, "Selfiee" marks the second collaboration between Bharuccha and Kumar after their upcoming feature "Ram Setu".

"I am super excited to be a part of the 'Selfiee' cast and looking forward to be working on one more film with Akshay sir...And that too right after 'Ram Setu', which makes it even more special.

"Of course my director Raj Mehta, who I have last done 'Ajeeb Datsaans' with, is one crazy fun director! And him and Akshay sir on set, it will definitely be a laugh riot all day everyday! 'Selfiee' is going to be one mad fun ride," the 36-year-old actor said in a statement.

Bharuccha said she is also looking forward to working with Hashmi and Penty on the film, which is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama "Driving Licence".

The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his licence.

The issue, however, spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

"Selfiee" is produced by Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

Bharuccha will also be seen in "Janhit Mein Jaari", "Chhorii 2" and "Hurdang".

Inputs by PTI

