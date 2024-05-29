No Maternal Instincts': Why Tamannaah Bhatia Felt She Couldn't Play 'Selvi' In 'Aranmanai 4'

"When the director narrated the story and told me that you are playing a mother who is a protector.... he gave me the opportunity to portray every facet of a woman. So, it was quite emotional for me. For me it's very emotional and pure," said Tamannaah. She further shared that for the role of Selvi, she took inspiration from her own mother. "I took inspiration from my own mother. I am too pampered at home. So I took all those feelings to portray my character Selvi," added Tamannaah, who starred in movies like 'Bhola Shankar', 'Bandra', and 'Jailer'.