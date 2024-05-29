Art & Entertainment

No Maternal Instincts': Why Tamannaah Bhatia Felt She Couldn't Play 'Selvi' In 'Aranmanai 4'

Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia Photo: Instagram
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia opened up on her role in the Tamil comedy horror film 'Aranmanai 4', sharing that she felt that she couldn't play Selvi, as she thought there were no maternal instincts in her.

Tamannaah was present in Mumbai along with her co-star Raashii Khanna, director Sundar C. and producer Khushbu Sundar ahead of the movie's release in Hindi. Talking to the mediapersons, Tamannaah said: "The character he has given me, I honestly felt that I could not play it. 'Mai apne ghar me abhi bhi bachi hu'. I think no maternal instincts have kicked in me, so I am treated like a baby in the house."

"When the director narrated the story and told me that you are playing a mother who is a protector.... he gave me the opportunity to portray every facet of a woman. So, it was quite emotional for me. For me it's very emotional and pure," said Tamannaah. She further shared that for the role of Selvi, she took inspiration from her own mother. "I took inspiration from my own mother. I am too pampered at home. So I took all those feelings to portray my character Selvi," added Tamannaah, who starred in movies like 'Bhola Shankar', 'Bandra', and 'Jailer'.

Directed by Sundar C., 'Aranmanai 4' stars Sundar himself, alongside Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, and Delhi Ganesh among others. It is produced by Khushbu Sundar under the banner of Avni Cinemax. The Hindi version is scheduled to release in the theatres on May 31. Meanwhile, Tamannaah also has 'Vedaa', 'Stree 2', and 'Odela 2' in the pipeline.

