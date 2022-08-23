Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
New Mom Sonam Kapoor Reveals Her Pregnancy Journey At 37: I Still Feel Very Young. I’ve Got My Dad’s Genes

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on August 20, 2022. 

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 11:16 pm

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently gave birth to a baby boy. Friends from the industry and their fans wished them well as soon as they made the announcement. In fact, her father and actor Anil Kapoor shared a note expressing the family’s joy. “We are delighted to announce, on the 20th August, the arrival of the newest member of our family, Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel,” the note read.   

As soon as the arrival of Sonam and Anand Ahuja’s baby boy was announced, Vogue magazine unveiled their September issue as well, featuring a pregnant Sonam Kapoor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

In an interview with journalist Faye D’souza, Sonam, as part of the cover feature, opened up on how people tell pregnant women to do this and that at 31 or 32. Albeit, she still feels very young, even after embracing pregnancy at 37.

Talking about her pregnancy journey, Sonam told Vogue India, “I was taking progesterone shots in my thighs and stomach—practically everywhere on my body — because I was of advanced maternal age and was constantly throwing up, sick and bedridden. Everyone’s so tense about women who get pregnant after 31 or 32. They tell you don’t do this, don’t do that, don’t get gestational diabetes or pre-eclampsia. I was like, ‘wait, hang on, I still feel very young. I’ve got my dad’s (Anil Kapoor) genes, I look very young. It’ll be fine’.”

Well, we wish Sonam and Anand a very happy parenthood journey.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in 2019 film ‘The Zoya Factor’ opposite Dulquer Salmaan. She also did a cameo in ‘AkvsAk’ starring Anil Kapoor, and has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming project ‘Blind’. 

