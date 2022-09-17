Saturday, Sep 17, 2022
New Karate Kid' Movie Announced, 'Madame Web', 'Kraven The Hunter' Pushed

Sony Pictures has announced the "return of the original 'Karate Kid' franchise" to the big screen by dating a new 'Karate Kid' movie for June 7, 2024.

A Still From 'The Karate Kid'
A Still From 'The Karate Kid' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Sep 2022 8:00 pm

According to 'Variety', while the franchise has lived on thanks to Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' series, which just debuted its fifth season on the streaming platform, this new 'Karate Kid' project will be the franchise's first film offering since a 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith.

The 2024 'Karate Kid' movie does not yet have a synopsis from the studio or a cast and crew attached.

Other new titles added to Sony's release calendar included an untitled horror movie from Screen Gems set for release on January 6, 2023, and 'Missing', the next installment in the 'Searching' franchise.

Storm Reid and Nia Long star in 'Missing', which opens February 24, 2023.

Sony has also shifted release dates for several upcoming tentpoles.

'Madame Web', a comic book movie set in the Spider-Man universe that stars Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, is moving from October 6, 2023 to February 16, 2024.

Another Spider-Man universe film, the Aaron Taylor-Johnson 'Kraven the Hunter' movie, is shifting to October 6, 2023 from January 13, 2023.

Both films will be released in Imax.

An untitled Sony/Marvel Universe movie has been dated for July 12, 2024.

Elsewhere, the Chris Pratt-voiced 'Garfield' movie will hit the theatres on May 24, 2024.

The Adam Driver-starring thriller '65', from 'A Quiet Place' screenwriters Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, will open on March 10, 2023.

