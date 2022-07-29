Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Netizens Roast Ratna Pathak Shah Over Karwa Chauth Remark

Veteran Bollywood actress Ratna Pathak Shah got heavily trolled over her comments on the Hindu festival of karwa chauth.

Ratna Pathak Shah

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 2:07 pm

Veteran Bollywood actress Ratna Pathak Shah got heavily trolled over her comments on the Hindu festival of karwa chauth.

Karwa chauth, a one-day festival celebrated annually by married Hindu women in which they observe fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the longevity of their husband.

Ratna in a recent interview said that women in the twenty-first century continue to practice antiquated customs like karwa chauth and termed it 'appalling'.

Several messages cropped up over Ratna's comment.

A user compared it to Muslim women wearing Hijab and tweeted: "Modern women wearing hijab is 'Freedom of choice' Modern women doing Karva Chauth is 'Appalling'!! Kahaan se laato ho itna doglapan."


Another said: "People commenting on my belief system is Appalling. I do Karwachauth cause I live in a free country where I CAN follow what I believe. I am a MODERN woman because I am not judgemental about others. I am also an INTELLIGENT woman because I know my rights."


"What a shameful thought ! Dare to say this to people who observe Lent or Roja ? #RatnaPathakShah," commented another.

One user quoted the popular show 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' title track, in which she played the iconic character of Maya Sarabhai.

"#RatnaPathakShah #RatnaPathak Sarabhai Title song perfectly suits her. YE JO NAJAR ATE HAIN YE TOH WO HAI NAHIN."

One user wrote: "Why is #RatnaPathakShah having her husband, Naseeruddin Shah surname, is it not superstitious or regressive, conservative, let her first give up, Ratna is second wife of Naseeruddin and was living with him for years before he got a divorce from his first wife."

[With Inputs From IANS]

