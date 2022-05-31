Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Bridgerton Actor Ruby Barker Discharged From Hospital After Mental Health Scare

Ruby Barker, best known for her role as Marina Thompson in the popular Netflix series 'Bridgerton,' has been discharged from the hospital after a mental health scare. She released a video statement on her Instagram account and said that she was spending time at a nature retreat.

Bridgerton Actor Ruby Barker Discharged From Hospital After Mental Health Scare
Ruby Barker Instagram/@rubybarker

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 6:05 pm

Ruby Barker, who is best known for her role as Marina Thompson in the popular Netflix series 'Bridgerton,' has revealed that she has been released from the hospital after a mental health scare.

After being hospitalised due to ill health, the 25-year-old star posted a video on Instagram last week claiming she was "taking a little break." Barker said she was out of the hospital and spending time at a nature retreat in a new video posted Monday. She earlier stated that since playing in the period drama 'Bridgerton', she had grown "very ill."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ruby Barker (@rubybarker)

Related stories

Simone Ashley Confirms 'Bridgerton' Season 3, Says Kate And Anthony Are Just Getting Started

'Khabi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Title Track To Feature In 'Bridgerton' Season Two

The actress also extended gratitude to her friends, the 'Bridgerton' cast, the NHS medical community, and the media for reaching out to her.

"It made me feel so happy to be alive. I didn't expect so many people will reach out to me after watching the video. It made me feel less alone. A big shout-out to the NHS taking care of me. I'm doing ok. If I have any advice for my younger self, I would just tell myself, 'Listen, it's not all doom and gloom, even when you hit rock bottom'," she said in the video clip.

She said she has been in touch with her co-star Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton on the show), who told her to train the mind "to find the funny, the light and the positive" in life. 

Barker recently reprised her role as Marina in a guest appearance in the second season of "Bridgerton", which premiered in late March.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Ruby Barker Bridgerton Netflix Mental Health Mental Health Issues
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima