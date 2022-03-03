Neha Kakkar Trolled Mercilessly For Her Fake English Accent In 'Narazgi'

Singer Neha Kakkar participated in ‘Indian Idol’ in 2006 and now she is the judge of the same reality show. She has had a meteoric rise. She never fails to impress her fans with her soulful voice. All her songs have been popular and she’s now back with her latest track ‘Narazgi’. Netizens are sharing their disappointment over the song and calling out the singer for her fake English accent in her latest track.

The music video also features actor Akshay Oberoi. The song has been directed by the ‘Dilbar’ singer herself. In the music video, ‘Narazgi’, Kakkar is wearing a red saree and she’s performing the song in front of an audience. Kakkar starts the song with the English lyrics, and it is because of these English lyrics, that fans have been left disappointed. They've even started trolling for her fake accent in the video.

A user reacted and wrote, “Lagta hai aapka naam Neha Kakkar nahi Neha udass hona chahiye tha… pankaj udhas k jay sa kare ho aap (sic).” Another wrote, “You can’t even sing well in Hindi and you are trying an English song (sic).” A third user wrote, “Trying to be -‘Dua Lipa’ but became – ‘Tony Kakkar‘ (sic).” A fourth user commented, “such a forceful fake English (sic).”

For the last few years, she has been trolled for remaking popular songs from the past. Last year, reacting to the same, the singer had said in an interview to Indian Express, “Remix or recreation is still enjoyed a lot by listeners. If it wasn’t so, the trend would have long gone. I think people who crib about remixes are also the ones who dance on it at parties. While recreations are good, it is also important to strike a balance. Tony Kakkar and I have done so many songs but all have been originals and even chartbusters.”