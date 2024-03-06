Art & Entertainment

Neha Kakkar To Perform 'India Ki Jai Ho' At Miss World Finale, Challenges Contestants

After dropping a hint Wednesday morning that she was working on something that "may create history", Neha Kakkar has now shared a sneak peek into her new song titled 'India Ki Jai Ho'.

IANS
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
Neha Kakkar Photo: Instagram
She has also thrown a challenge to Miss World participants to do the hook steps to the accompaniment of the track.

Neha will also perform live for the first time at the 71st Miss World finale in Mumbai, which is scheduled for March 9.

Taking to Instagram, Neha shared a Reel where the singer, who acquired a fan following with her hit number 'Balenciaga', is seen wearing a red crop top and matching velvet pajamas. Her hair is styled in soft curls and she accessoried the look with bangles and jhumkas.

She can be seen grooving to 'India Ki Jai Ho'. The caption to the video reads: "Hello, Miss World participants! I have a challenge for you and every Indian music lover: I want to see you all doing the dance steps for my new song, #IndiakiJaiHo, which I will perform live for the first time at the Miss World finale with all of you! @missworld #nehakakkaratmissworld #missworld #71missworld #beautywithapurpose #nehakakkar."

Earlier in the day, Neha had taken to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the sun and some trees.

For the caption, Neha wrote, "Shooting for something that may create history," along with a time stamp.

Neha Kakkar

