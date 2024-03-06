Art & Entertainment

Neha Kakkar Says She’s Shooting For Something That ‘May Create History’

Singer Neha Kakkar, who has churned out hits one after the another, is now working on something, which she feels “may create history”.

I
IANS
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
Instagram
Neha Kakkar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Singer Neha Kakkar, who has churned out hits one after the another, is now working on something, which she feels “may create history”.

Neha, who has given an array of superhit songs including 'Balenciaga', 'Dilbar', 'O saki saki' and 'Garmi', took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the sun and some trees.

For the caption, Neha wrote: “Shooting for something that may create history” along with a time stamp.

Neha started her singing journey at a very early stage. In 2005, she participated in ‘Indian Idol’, a singing based reality show. From there, she made debut as a chorus singer in ‘Meerabai Not Out’.

In 2012, he rose to prominence with 'Second Hand Jawaani' from Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Cocktail'.

The singer later belted out hits such as 'Sunny Sunny', 'London Thumakda', 'Manali Trance', 'Garmi' and 'Dilbar' to name a few.

Tags

Deepika Padukone

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement