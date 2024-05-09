Art & Entertainment

Neha Kakkar Reveals Her Mom Used To Console Her With Aloo Paranthas When She Was A Child

The super judge of the kids singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3', Neha Kakkar, gets emotional about her mother in the new episode, reminiscing about her childhood memory of how her mom used to console her.

Neha Kakkar
Neha Kakkar Photo: Instagram
The upcoming episode is titled 'Thank You Maa', and it will celebrate mothers, their boundless love, and their sacrifices with some heartwarming performances delivered by the contestants.

Amid multiple captivating performances, 11-year-old Diya Hegde from Sagara, Karnataka, captivated everyone with her beautiful rendition of the song 'Tu Kitni Achhi Hai' from the film 'Raja Aur Runk'.

Dedicating this performance to her mother, Aparna, Diya read her a heartfelt letter expressing gratitude that promises to leave everyone emotional.

Amazed by the performance, Neha said: "Diya, your performance today brought back memories of when I sang this song for my mother. Your performance was truly beautiful, and I felt joy hearing the heartfelt words you shared for your mother. Aparna, your words about Diya being talented and caring resonate deeply. Diya, you're incredibly sweet, and your singing is amazing."

The singer then shared her childhood memory of how her mother used to console her with her favourite 'aloo paratha' when she used to get upset.

Captain Arunita added: "I'm at a loss for words. This episode holds such significance, and all the children are singing beautifully. We're all feeling emotional and missing our parents. Diya, your performance was melodious."

'Superstar Singer 3' airs Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony.

