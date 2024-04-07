Art & Entertainment

Neha Joshi's Summer-time Formula For Healthy Skin: 'Face Oils, Curd, Turmeric Pack'

Actress Neha Joshi shared that she uses organic and natural products to keep her skin moisturised and healthy in the summer season.

Neha, who essays the role of Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the show 'Atal', shared: "Maintaining healthy skin is crucial, and one of the best ways to achieve this is by staying hydrated. I make it a point to drink at least three litres of water daily and always carry a water bottle. Since most of my work involves being outdoors during the day, I'm frequently exposed to harsh heat waves."

The 'Drishyam 2' fame actress further said: "To protect my skin from the sun, I use organic and natural products such as face oils and aloe vera gel to keep my skin moisturised and healthy. I indulge in homemade face packs made from milk, turmeric, honey, and scrubs during the summer. I also use curd as part of my skincare routine twice weekly, as it helps remove tan naturally."

Neha highly recommends curd if one is looking for a simple yet effective summertime skincare remedy.

"Additionally, just like our skin, our scalp is prone to sunburn, so I shield my scalp from direct sun exposure by wearing a wide-brimmed hat or a scarf. Lastly, during hot summer days, I avoid using heat styling tools like flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers to prevent further drying and damage to my hair," she added.

'Atal' airs at 8 pm on &TV.

