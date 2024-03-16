Popular television actress, Neelu Vaghela, became a household name with her role of Bhabho in ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum.’ While the actress has taken on many other roles after the serial, she continues to remain popular for this role. In a recent interview, the actor talked about playing Bhabho and how much she misses that character.
In a conversation with The Times of India, Neelu Vaghela reminisced about her role in ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum.’ She talked fondly about her character and thanked the channel for giving her a strong role. She said, “I miss playing Bhabho daily. I feel Bhabho is a part of every household and every family. I thank the channel and Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions they gave me such a strong character. It was my television show, and the character went on to become an iconic one. Wherever I go people address me as Bhabho. I feel blessed.”
The actor talked about how difficult it was for her to play another character because the audience continues to remember her for playing Bhabho. Navigating through these challenges, she thanked her fans for their continuous love and support. She continued, “I have played the other characters also and I’m fortunate that people have loved that as well. It is very difficult for an artist to do justice to another character after playing such a popular role.”
Neelu Vaghela is currently seen in ‘Suhagan.’ She is seen playing the role of Shanti Shukla. She entered the show midway but is receiving love from her fans for her powerful performance. Fans are in awe of the energy she has lent to the show.