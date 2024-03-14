Pooja Singh To Get Married To Karan Sharma: ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ Actress To Wed ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ Actor On March 30

Congratulations are in order for the new jodi in town. Pooja Singh of ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ fame is all set to get married to Karan Sharma of ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ fame. The actress has opened up about the wedding which is going to take place by the end of this month. The ceremony will take place on March 30 with the pre-wedding ceremonies commencing a day in advance.
Talking to Pinkvilla, Karan Sharma confirmed the news. He said, “Yes, I’m getting married by the end of this month.” Adding to the same, Pooja Singh said, “So, it is going to happen on the 30th of March. It will be a north-Indian style wedding which will start in the evening, followed by dance, music and celebration. We will have our haldi and mehndi rituals on the 29th of March which will be a close-knit affair. On the wedding day, there will be many friends from the industry attending the function. Initially, we planned on having an intimate wedding, but when you live in Mumbai, you can't possibly plan a small function. Our guest list is increasing day by day (laughs).”
Speaking of how it all came to being, Pooja Singh narrated her whole relationship timeline. “It was quite unexpected. It seems quite dreamy as we both belong to the same industry and have been working for almost a decade but have never met. We both simultaneously worked with Rashami Sharma Productions and used to shoot in the same studio, but we never met. Even during the pandemic, the cast of both shows were staying at the same hotel, but we never crossed paths. It was when a common friend made us meet. It is more of an arranged marriage set-up. It feels surreal and like we were destined to be together,” she recalled while talking to Pinkvilla.
When asked about the first instance of their meeting, she said, “I remember meeting him towards the end of December last week. I was waiting for him when he came there with his sister and we chatted and our vibes just clicked. Soon after, he had to fly to Chandigarh for Udaariyaan and our parents met. After he returned, he was like ‘Let’s get married’. And from that day, the planning started and it is still happening. After how things happened with Karan, I realized that sometimes you don't need a very long time with someone to know them or fall for them. At times, even in a few meetings, you can decide the fate of the relationship. We both have our pasts and this is a second marriage for both of us. We have a lot of unsaid understanding and that's what I love about us.”
Both Karan Sharma and Pooja Singh have been in the entertainment industry for a really long time. They’ve worked in numerous shows. Besides ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’, Karan Sharma has been a part of shows like ‘Udaariyaan’, ‘Mohi’, ‘Kala Teeka’, ‘Ek Nayi Pehchaan’, ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and many others. Pooja Singh on the other hand, besides ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’, has been part of shows like ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’, ‘Aye Mere Humsafar’, ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ and many others.