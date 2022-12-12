Nawazuddin Siddiqui Had Many Things In Common To Talk About With Rishabh Shetty

Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui hosted a warm meet up with the 'Kantara' team and Rishab Shetty at his house. He said he had a lot of things in common to talk about with the filmmaker-actor.



Taking to social media, he shared a few pictures from his house where he was hosting the whole team of 'Kantara'.



"It was super amazing to spend some quality time with you @rishabshettyofficial and @pramodshettyk and team #kantara at my house. Surprisingly @rishabshettyofficial and I have so many things in common that we could talk about it endlessly #cinema #art #theatre #craft #BVKaranthJi #GirishKarnaJi #kamalhaasan @ikamalhaasan Ji," Nawazuddin wrote as the caption.



Currently, Nawazuddin is making headlines for his look in 'Haddi', where he will be seen playing a transgender woman.



Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Haddi, Nawaz has an interesting lineup of films which includes �Tiku Weds Sheru', �Noorani Chehra', and �Adbhut'.



Talking about 'Kantara', the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer, Murali. The film was a huge commercial success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, as well as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of 2022.