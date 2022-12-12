Hrithik Roshan Praises Rishab Shetty As He Reviews 'Kantara': Top Notch Storytelling, Direction And Acting

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film ‘Kantara’, which was made on a modest budget of around Rs 16 crore, has grossed Rs 450 crore (and counting!) worldwide in theatres worldwide after its release in September this year.

The story of 'Kantara' is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. The film focuses on the human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces.

While several actors and filmmakers across India have praised the action-adventure, which is produced under the banner of Hombale Films by Vijay Kiragandur, it is now actor Hrithik Roshan who has heaped praise on Rishab and the makers of the film.

He wrote on Twitter, “Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction and acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps. Respect and kudos to the team.” In his response, Rishab tweeted, “Thank you so much sir.”

In fact, renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli too said recently that it is not imperative that only a big-scale film can only make numbers at the box office.

“Big budgets are something… and suddenly Kantara comes in and looks at the numbers it is making. Suddenly, you do not need a big-scale film to do big numbers. Even a small film like Kantara can do that,” the filmmaker had told The Film Companion, while adding, “As an audience it is exciting, but as filmmakers, we need to go back and check what we are doing.”

‘Kantara’ Hindi dubbed version released on Netflix on December 9, 2022.