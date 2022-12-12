Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Hrithik Roshan Praises Rishab Shetty As He Reviews 'Kantara': Top Notch Storytelling, Direction And Acting

Home Art & Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan Praises Rishab Shetty As He Reviews 'Kantara': Top Notch Storytelling, Direction And Acting

Hrithik Roshan highly praised Rishab Shetty's Kannada blockbuster ‘Kantara’, and shared his review on social media.

Hrithik Roshan; poster of Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara'
Hrithik Roshan; poster of Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 5:57 pm

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada film ‘Kantara’, which was made on a modest budget of around Rs 16 crore, has grossed Rs 450 crore (and counting!) worldwide in theatres worldwide after its release in September this year. 

The story of 'Kantara' is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. The film focuses on the human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces.

While several actors and filmmakers across India have praised the action-adventure, which is produced under the banner of Hombale Films by Vijay Kiragandur, it is now actor Hrithik Roshan who has heaped praise on Rishab and the makers of the film. 

He wrote on Twitter, “Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction and acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps. Respect and kudos to the team.” In his response, Rishab tweeted, “Thank you so much sir.”

In fact, renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli too said recently that it is not imperative that only a big-scale film can only make numbers at the box office.

“Big budgets are something… and suddenly Kantara comes in and looks at the numbers it is making. Suddenly, you do not need a big-scale film to do big numbers. Even a small film like Kantara can do that,” the filmmaker had told The Film Companion, while adding, “As an audience it is exciting, but as filmmakers, we need to go back and check what we are doing.”

‘Kantara’ Hindi dubbed version released on Netflix on December 9, 2022.

Related stories

SS Rajamouli On 'Kantara' Success: ‘You Do Not Need A Big-Scale Film To Do Big Numbers’

Rashmika Mandanna On Trolling Amid ‘Kantara’ Success: I Have Not Been Banned In Kannada

‘Varaha Roopam’ To Now Be Used In ‘Kantara’ Again After Copyright Plea Dismissed; Rishab Shetty Says, ‘We Have Won’

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hrithik Roshan Rishab Shetty Kantara
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cyclone Mandous Aftermath: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In TN, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala Until Tuesday

Cyclone Mandous Aftermath: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In TN, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala Until Tuesday

Natasha Dupeyrón: People Can Step Over Women, Their Intelligence, And Their Feelings, Just Because Of Their Looks

Natasha Dupeyrón: People Can Step Over Women, Their Intelligence, And Their Feelings, Just Because Of Their Looks