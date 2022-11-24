As 'Kantara' Makes Its OTT Debut On Amazon Prime, Rishab Shetty Discloses A Fact About Film's Climax Scene

Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara' which broke all box-office records and became a hugely successful pan-India film is now making its OTT debut on Amazon Prime. On Wednesday, taking to Instagram, Amazon Prime along with the director Rishab Shetty dropped a poster of the film along with a caption, "putting an end to all the wait!!!#KantaraOnPrime, out tomorrow."

Kantara is streaming from November 24 and is available in in four languages, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Helmed by Rishab Shetty 'Kantara' was released on September 30 and got a massive response from the audience for its storyline and amazing visuals.

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty, who is playing a Kambala champion and has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.The climax of the film has been widely appreciated and now Rishab Shetty reveals an important fact about shooting the scene

In a conversation with IMDB, Rishab said “The sequence was very difficult because it was a single shot with 360 degree shots and rain effect. And it was difficult to carry water to that place. So, we asked villagers over there if we could draw water from the well there. The shoot went on for 6 to 7 days and we used the water from there. By the time, the shoot ended, the well’s water had finished. It was pretty hectic.”.

“While rehearsing for that scene, I had an issue with my shoulder. During one 360 degree shot, I dislocated my shoulder. While shooting another sequence the next day, I dislocated the other sequence too. Both my shoulders were dislocated but I continued to shoot.”

The film has collected over Rs 400 crore at the global box office and has become the sixth Indian film to achieve this milestone after RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Ponniyin Selvan I, Brahmastra, and Vikram