Natalie Portman Says She Used To Find Dressing For Awards Ceremonies 'Oppressive'

However, this wasn’t always the case. The actress, who is known for 'Black Swan' and ‘V for Vendetta’, used to feel like women got the short straw of having to look their best whilst the men got to "roll out of bed" and wear comfortable clothes.

Speaking on the 'SmartLess' podcast, she said: "You know, I used to think it was kind oppressive and like why do women have to spend all this time and discomfort and you know the men get to like roll out of bed and wear something they're warm in and like aren't, you know, sucking in their stomachs or whatever and now having kids I feel like it's pretty fun to like have people like make you feel good and go glam.”