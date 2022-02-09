Munmun Dutta Of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Clarifies Arrest Rumours

Actress Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita in the popular family drama 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has spoken out about the arrest rumours. She was recently interrogated by Hansi police after making a casteist slur in a video last year.

Dutta said in a new interview that she went to the Hansi Police Station 'for a regular interrogation,' but that she was not arrested. She also stated that she was granted interim bail prior to her interrogation on Friday.

She said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, “Contrary to rumours claiming that I was arrested, I want to clarify that I went in for a regular interrogation with the police officials. I was not arrested. In fact, I had received the interim bail from the court already on Friday before I went in for the interrogation. The officials at Hansi Police Station spoke to me for two and half hours about the case and noted down all important details. They were extremely polite and well behaved. I have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so.”

The actress also said, “I am deeply upset with the stories that are being spun around the case, just for headlines. At the same time, I would request media professionals to not create false narratives around the case. The clickbait headlines and thumbnails being used by several portals are deeply disturbing and unethical, to say the least.” She also stated that she was 'on sets, shooting for her show' at the time of the report.

Dutta apologised on Instagram in May of last year after making the casteist remark. "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word," she had said.

"Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and sincerely regret the same," she had concluded.

Rajat Kalsan, an activist, had filed a complaint against her at the time, according to India Today. The FIR was filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Section 3(1) (u). A copy of the FIR was shared on Twitter by Kalsan, who is a lawyer as well.