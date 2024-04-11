Art & Entertainment

Munawar Faruqui Drops Teaser Of His Maiden Web Show ‘First Copy’ On Eid; 'Special Gift For Fans’

On the occasion of Eid, musician Munawar Faruqui announced on Thursday that he is making his acting debut in a web series titled 'First Copy'.

Munawar Faruqui Photo: Instagram
Taking to social media, Munawar unveiled the official teaser and captioned it: “Eid Mubarak”.

The one-minute, forty-three-second teaser takes viewers back to 1999, when DVDs were a trend. It shows Munawar’s character stating that Bollywood was most scared by DVDs than guns.

He then talks about how the public wouldn’t want to wait for the film to be released on Friday and how he has to get the “copies”.

Munawar, who is portraying a gray character from the world of piracy, said: “Over the years, my fans have always stood by me and supported me in everything I have done.”

He added: “Hence, I wanted to present them with a special gift this year by announcing this project where they’ll witness a new side of me. I’m eager to see everyone’s response to it.”

Written and directed by Farhan P. Zamma, the show is produced by Kurji Productions, and co-produced by Salt Media.

