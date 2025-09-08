MTV VMAs 2025: Stunning Red Carpet Arrivals And Performances - In Photos

Tyla, winner of the award for best Afrobeats for "Push 2 Start," poses in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Sabrina Carpenter, center, performs "Tear" during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Lady Gaga performs remotely during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Ariana Grande arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Doja Cat arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Paris Hilton, left, and Nicky Hilton arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Megan Moroney performs during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Ricky Martin performs during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Rosé poses in the press room with the award for song of the year for "APT." during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Tate McRae performs "Sports Car" during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Sexyy Red, left, and Andrea Jenkins arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
James Abrahart, from left, Whitney Phillips, Sevyn Streeter, and Ben Johnson arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Josh Conway, from left, Jesse Perlman, María Zardoya, and Edward James of "The Marias" arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Alex Warren, winner of the award for best new artist, poses in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Ciara presents the award for best pop during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Jessica Simpson arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Ice Spice arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Teasha Bivins, left, and Michael Bivins arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Tate McRae performs "Sports Car" during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Megan Skiendiel, from left, Manon Bannerman, Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae, Sophia Laforteza, and Lara Raj of KATSEYE pose in the press room with the MTV push performance of the year award for "Touch" during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Jessica Simpson, left, and Ashlee Simpson Ross present the award for best collaboration during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Megan Moroney poses in the press room with the best country award for "Am I Okay?" during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Sombr, winner of the award for best alternative for "Back to Friends," poses in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Ariana Grande introduces a performance by Mariah Carey during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.