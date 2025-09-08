Art & Entertainment

MTV VMAs 2025: Stunning Red Carpet Arrivals And Performances - In Photos

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter and more served the best looks on the red carpet of the MTV VMAs 2025. It was not only filled with big wins but also with bigger performances by Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Megan Moroney, and Sabrina Carpenter, among others.