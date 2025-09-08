Art & Entertainment

MTV VMAs 2025: Stunning Red Carpet Arrivals And Performances - In Photos

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter and more served the best looks on the red carpet of the MTV VMAs 2025. It was not only filled with big wins but also with bigger performances by Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Megan Moroney, and Sabrina Carpenter, among others.

Updated on:
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Tyla
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tyla, winner of the award for best Afrobeats for "Push 2 Start," poses in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

2/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Sabrina Carpenter
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Sabrina Carpenter, center, performs "Tear" during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

3/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Lady Gaga
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Lady Gaga performs remotely during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

4/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Ariana Grande
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ariana Grande arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

5/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Doja Cat
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Doja Cat arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

6/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Paris Hilton, left, and Nicky Hilton arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

7/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Megan Moroney
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Megan Moroney performs during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

8/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Ricky Martin
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Ricky Martin performs during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

9/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Rosé
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Rosé poses in the press room with the award for song of the year for "APT." during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

10/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Tate McRae
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Tate McRae performs "Sports Car" during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

11/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Sexyy Red, Andrea Jenkins
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sexyy Red, left, and Andrea Jenkins arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

12/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Whitney Phillips, Sevyn Streeter
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

James Abrahart, from left, Whitney Phillips, Sevyn Streeter, and Ben Johnson arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

13/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Jesse Perlman, María Zardoya
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Josh Conway, from left, Jesse Perlman, María Zardoya, and Edward James of "The Marias" arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

14/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Alex Warren
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Alex Warren, winner of the award for best new artist, poses in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

15/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Ciara
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Ciara presents the award for best pop during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

16/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Jessica Simpson
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jessica Simpson arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

17/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Ice Spice
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ice Spice arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

18/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Teasha Bivins, Michael Bivins
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Teasha Bivins, left, and Michael Bivins arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

19/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Tate McRae
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Tate McRae performs "Sports Car" during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

20/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Manon Bannerman, Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Megan Skiendiel, from left, Manon Bannerman, Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae, Sophia Laforteza, and Lara Raj of KATSEYE pose in the press room with the MTV push performance of the year award for "Touch" during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

21/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson Ross
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Jessica Simpson, left, and Ashlee Simpson Ross present the award for best collaboration during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

22/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Megan Moroney
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Megan Moroney poses in the press room with the best country award for "Am I Okay?" during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

23/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Sombr
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sombr, winner of the award for best alternative for "Back to Friends," poses in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

24/24
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Photos_Ariana Grande
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 | Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Ariana Grande introduces a performance by Mariah Carey during the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

