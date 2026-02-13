‘Wuthering Heights’ Review: Margot Robbie And Jacob Elordi Sink Emerald Fennell’s Baffling, Ridiculous Brontë Butchery

Anachronisms can be fun and teasing if its full potential is tapped. However, it can just as well be an utter trainwreck with Fennell mistaking them as bland provocations. She has every right to accent her spin with her personal responses over the years, drumming up what are tinges of subtexts in then novel. However, the problem here is a complete bypassing of critical tensions in the source text that are at its very heart. Major characters are chopped out, rendering the core of revenge acutely missing or sorely misplaced. Key motivations are absent, muddling character dynamics. Isabella’s relationship with Heathcliff is unforgivably flipped from obviously abusive to consensual. Isabella, poorly subjected by Heathcliff, is nevertheless drawn to him. The entire pact of their marriage, where he lays it clear he’s doing it just to torment Cathy, gives Isabella her warped pleasure. Hence, her letters to Nelly on his bestiality land as grotesque, misshapen amusements.