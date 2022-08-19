Michelle Yeoh Reveals Why Quentin Tarantino Didn't Cast Her In 'Kill Bill'

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh's works in action films have been a major influence behind Uma Thurman's character of The Bride in Quentin Tarantino's 'Kill Bill'. But then, why didn't Tarantino cast her in his iconic martial arts film?



Michelle herself had the same question when she saw 'Kill Bill', and she made sure to confront Tarantino about it when the two met afterwards, reports Variety.



"I asked Quentin the same question," Yeoh said in her 'Town and Country' cover interview (via Entertainment Weekly). "He's very smart. He said, 'Who would believe that Uma Thurman could kick your ass?'"



It was the surprise factor that worked in favour of Uma and she didn't disappoint. According to Variety, Tarantino and Yeoh have a long history together as friends. After all, it was the 'Pulp Fiction' director who inspired Yeoh to continue acting after she was injured on the set of the 1996 movie 'The Stunt Woman'.



"I thought I broke my back. I thought I was paralysed," Yeoh said, revealing that Tarantino was in Hong Kong at the time screening 'Pulp Fiction' and decided to visit her in the hospital.



"I must say, Quentin, he's persistent," Yeoh continued. "He is who he is today because he's full of passion and love, so he wore me down. Suddenly we became animated. So then I thought, 'Maybe I'm not ready to give up on this.'"



Yeoh is currently gearing up for Oscar season, where she'll be in contention for best actress thanks to her acclaimed turn in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.'