Henry Golding And Uma Thurman To Join The Netflix Film 'The Old Guard 2'

Hollywood superstar Uma Thurman and 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Henry Golding are set to join the Netflix film 'The Old Guard 2,' fronted by Charlize Theron.

The duo is joining the previously announced returning cast members Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who reprise their roles from the 2020 movie.

According to Variety, the streamer has yet to disclose the character details of Thurman and Golding, and what role they will be playing in the new sequel. While Thurman is known for her high-octane action performances in the 'Kill Bill franchise and 'Pulp Fiction,' Golding dipped his toes into the genre with 'Snake Eyes.'

'The Old Guard,' directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, portrays a clandestine group of immortal mercenaries who must strive to keep their identities hidden after they are revealed and an unexpected new member is discovered.

For the follow-up, Victoria Mahoney will take over directing duties from Prince-Bythewood, who will stay on the project as a producer. Mahoney's credits include episodes of "Lovecraft Country" and "The Morning Show". Greg Rucka, who co-created the graphic novel on which the series is based, has penned the screenplay of the sequel alongside Leandro Fernandez.

'The Old Guard' became one of Netflix's most popular action films after its July 2020 premiere, with 186 million hours viewed in its first 28 days, according to the streaming service.

[With Inputs from PTI]