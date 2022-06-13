Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Henry Golding And Uma Thurman To Join The Netflix Film 'The Old Guard 2'

Actors Henry Golding and Uma Thurman are joining the cast of 'The Old Guard 2' but it has not been revealed what role they will be playing.

Henry Golding And Uma Thurman To Join The Netflix Film 'The Old Guard 2'
Uma Thurman and Henry Golding Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 1:56 pm

Hollywood superstar Uma Thurman and 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Henry Golding are set to join the Netflix film 'The Old Guard 2,' fronted by Charlize Theron.

The duo is joining the previously announced returning cast members Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngo, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, who reprise their roles from the 2020 movie.

According to Variety, the streamer has yet to disclose the character details of Thurman and Golding, and what role they will be playing in the new sequel. While Thurman is known for her high-octane action performances in the 'Kill Bill franchise and 'Pulp Fiction,' Golding dipped his toes into the genre with 'Snake Eyes.'

'The Old Guard,' directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, portrays a clandestine group of immortal mercenaries who must strive to keep their identities hidden after they are revealed and an unexpected new member is discovered. 

For the follow-up, Victoria Mahoney will take over directing duties from Prince-Bythewood, who will stay on the project as a producer. Mahoney's credits include episodes of "Lovecraft Country" and "The Morning Show". Greg Rucka, who co-created the graphic novel on which the series is based, has penned the screenplay of the sequel alongside Leandro Fernandez.

'The Old Guard' became one of Netflix's most popular action films after its July 2020 premiere, with 186 million hours viewed in its first 28 days, according to the streaming service.

[With Inputs from PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Uma Thurman Henry Golding Charlize Theron The Old Guard The Old Guard 2 Netflix Netflix Original Gina Prince-Bythewood Victoria Mahoney Upcoming Hollywood Movie Upcoming Netflix Film
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview