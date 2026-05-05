Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Joshua Henry Thrills With Musical Extravaganza

Tomorrow, Tony nominations are set to be announced, and Henry and Ragtime are tipped to be in the running. Director Lear deBessonet described the show as holding “the promise and the wound of America next to each other.” Henry told Harper's Bazaar, “Some people say, ‘You’re not changing the world. You’re singing, dancing, and acting.’ But the ability to help people feel and empathize changes how they see their neighbor, how they see the person on the left or on the right.”