Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Media Maiden: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Turns Journalist For Upcoming Movie 'Kooki'

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is currently seen in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2', is excited to play a journalist in the upcoming film 'Kooki' directed by Pranab J. Deka.

Media Maiden: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Turns Journalist For Upcoming Movie 'Kooki'
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 3:40 pm

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is currently seen in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2', is excited to play a journalist in the upcoming film 'Kooki' directed by Pranab J. Deka.

She says, "I'm excited to be part of this film. I will be seen as Navanita Sen, who is a journalist by profession. It is for the first time I'm going to essay a journalist. It's a very interesting character. My audience will witness a new me in the movie. The story of the movie is based on a rape victim."

Bhattacharjee, who gained immense popularity for playing the iconic character of Gopi Bahu and later participating in reality TV show 'Bigg Boss', feels journalists are very important members of our society.

Related stories

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares A Horrifying Incident From Her Neighbourhood

From Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Puneett Chouksey: Television Stars Talk About Importance Of Education

She continues, "I have always had lot of gratitude towards journalists. I feel they are very important members of our society."

"They actually help us to stay updated and educated with every important events. I feel many a times a journalist plays important role for a victim to win a case and get justice. Though the profession is a very responsible one I feel individuals taking up the profession must stay devoted and loyal as they always have a key access to many important things," she added. 

'Kooki' also features Dipannita Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Swastika Mukherjee, Udayan Duarah among others. It will be shot in the two cities of Assam - Tezpur and Guwahati.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Devoleena Bhattacharjee Journalist Upcoming Movie Kooki Assam TV Actress Saath Nibahana Saathiya 2 Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo