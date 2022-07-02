Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Marathi Director Abhijit Panse Gears Up For His Next OTT Series 'Raaji-Naama'

Marathi filmmaker Abhijit Panse's next web series 'Raaji-Naama' is based on Priyam Gandhi-Mody's sensational book 'Trading Power'.

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 8:02 pm

Marathi filmmaker Abhijit Panse, whose recent directorial 'Raanbaazaar' has been receiving a lot of positive response, is set to roll out his next web series titled 'Raaji-Naama', the poster of which was released on Saturday (July 2).

Panse has collaborated with entrepreneur-producer Akshay Bardapurkar of Planet Marathi for the OTT series which will premiere on Planet Marathi.

Announcing it on social media, Abhijit Panse wrote in Marathi, "There's a 'Raanbaazaar' happening in Maharashtra, now it's time for me to give 'Raaji-Naama'). Based on the book 'Trading Power' by Priyam Gandhi-Mody. (Soon, dropping on Planet Marathi OTT)."

Panse and Bardapurkar's recent collaboration, the hard-hitting political crime thriller 'Raanbaazaar' emerged as one of the 'Most Watched Marathi Web-Series' across the globe clocking more than a million viewers worldwide across 7 countries as per the data shared by the OTT platform.

Presented by Planet Marathi, A Vistas Media Capital Company, the concept of 'Raaji-Naama' is based on Priyam Gandhi-Mody's sensational book 'Trading Power'.

[With Inputs From IANS]

