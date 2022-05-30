Here Is Why 'Raanbaazaar' Is An Audience & Critic Favourite

An audience choice earning a nod from critics or a critically acclaimed film emerging as a crowd favourite is rare. Interestingly, nothing seems impossible for Marathi Entertainment’s biggest web-series drama ‘Raanbaazaar’. With glowing reviews and applause, it has easily emerged as one of the top regional web series, streaming just three episodes on its launch.

Viewers love all things sizzling, be it politics, drama or thrillers. It was not surprising when the series was eagerly being waited for. Not only does ‘Raanbaazaar’ hit that sweet spot with its intersection with politics, but it also hits the bullseye with its volatile plot and mercurial characters. Moving away from senseless violence, the web-series tries to make sense of the humans at both ends of violent acts. Stealing the show are Tejaswini Pandit and Prajakta Mali whose applause-worthy, hard-hitting performance shows what the series is all about. Raw, real and unapologetic!

Risk is what ‘Raanbaazaar’ is unafraid of. Whether it is based on true incidents or not, the sheer audacity to tell a sharp, arresting, unstoppable story is what makes viewers believe in the series. While at one moment you would want to defend a character, the next moment you start to doubt their intentions. This is when you realize you are not watching a regular, predictable thriller. Veteran actors Mohan Joshi, Sachin Khedekar, and Mohan Agashi add power-packed punches in their respective roles

Interestingly, the plotline depicts State politics that has a character of its own in the series. What the makers do best is bring the spotlight on the diabolical, dubious turn of events which are left open-ended to the audiences and critics alike. The concepts of morality as a social construct and truth go for a spinning ride, as you try to make sense with each scene.

Directed by Abhijit Panse, Raanbaazaar is presented by Planet Marathi, Akshay Bardapurkar and produced by Ravana Future Productions, Abhijit Panse and Anita Palande. Planet Marathi’s highly anticipated web-series has finally been released on Planet Marathi OTT, a Vistas Media Capital company and the first three episodes are now live!