RAANBAAZAAR BREAKS RECORDS: EMERGES AS THE MOST-WATCHED MARATHI WEB SERIES WITH 10 MILLION+ REACH ACROSS 7 COUNTRIES

Planet Marathi OTT has once again given Marathi entertainment a new benchmark. The platform's cutting-edge original series ‘Raanbaazaar’, a gritty political crime thriller has come to be the most-watched Marathi web series across the globe.

With a staggering 10 million+ reach worldwide. Raanbaazaar created a new record for Marathi OTT. Since its release, the makers saw a rapidly rising, formidable viewership. Raanbaazaar broke records as it clocked in a massive number of hours viewed by 90% of existing subscribers across 7 countries.

Even before its launch, Raanbaazaar saw a huge fan following and created an uproar with its cutting-edge scenes and storyline. The cumulative assets, including the trailer, cross the staggering 5 Million+ mark. The social conversations alone amassed 1 M+ involvement, as the interest around the series did not seem to fade out post the series release. As each episode was released, the viewership numbers peaked, finally hitting an all-time high with all episodes being released on the platform, the makers revealed. Not just viewers, but even critics have hailed the film.

Akshay Bardapurkar, Producer and CEO of Planet Marathi OTT commented “Planet Marathi OTT was started with the very mission of increasing viewership and reach of Marathi content. With wins like this, our faith in our mission gains immense strength. We were confident Raanbaazaar would be liked, but the kind of popularity it has gained is astonishing. Viewers not only from India but from around the world are watching the show! This is a great encouragement for us to continue presenting pathbreaking, fresh and unique content like Raanbaazaar for Marath OTT”

Having been touted as the biggest ever Marathi web series before its release, Raanbaazaar not only lived up to but surpassed expectations. The series is a gritty, explosive thriller following the ill-fated intersection of politics and prostitution with crime which uncovers a dark game of ambition and power. Starring ace actors like Tejaswini Pandit, Prajakta Mali and Mohan Agashe, the series is directed by famous director Abhijit Panse known for his firecracker work including ‘Rege’ and ‘Thackeray’. The series was released on May 20, 2022, with three episodes streaming each week consecutively.

All episodes of Raanbaazaar are available to stream exclusively on Planet Marathi OTT.