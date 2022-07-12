Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Manish Verma Replaces Sunny Sachdeva In 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan'

Actor Manish Verma will replace Sunny Sachdeva in the Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. He will play the role of Shekhar, a lawyer.

Manish Verma
Manish Verma IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 4:13 pm

Actor Manish Verma, who rose to fame with the TV show 'Beyadh 2', is all set to replace actor Sunny Sachdeva in the daily soap 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan'. Featuring Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy in the lead, the show is all about how Mohan, a flute player, who turns bitter after the demise of his wife Tulsi and how Radha, who has loved Mohan since childhood, decided to bring back happiness in his life.

Sachdeva, who was playing the character of Shekhar, a lawyer, has quit the show.



'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' actor Verma is playing Shekhar in the upcoming episodes. He has already started shooting for the show.

Speaking on the same, Verma says, "My show 'Teri Meri Ikk Jindri' ended last year. I badly missed TV all this while. But now finally I am all set to rock with my new show."

Spilling the beans on how his character is going to take a turn in the coming episodes, Verma reveals, "Audience will witness a high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes. Mohan(Shabir Ahluwalia) will come to me and ask to collect proof against the person with whom Radha (Neeharika Roy) is going to get married."

Related stories

Puneett Chouksey Bids Goodbye To His TV Show 'Sirf Tum'

Aruna Irani, Alok Nath To Unite For TV Show On the Lines Of 'Raja Babu'

[With Inputs From IANS]
 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Manish Verma Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Sunny Sachdeva Replaces Shabir Ahluwalia Neeharika Roy Zee TV
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG