Malayalam Film Director Joshiy's House Burgled In Kochi

Joshiy resides in the upscale neighbourhood of Panampilly Nagar in Kochi
Reports indicate that the thief gained entry through the kitchen.
Joshiy resides in the upscale neighbourhood of Panampilly Nagar in Kochi
Reports indicate that the thief gained entry through the kitchen.
The police have initiated an investigation.
The 71-year-old boasts a career spanning close to five decades, during which he has directed around 80 films, predominantly in Malayalam.
He has worked with industry veterans such as Prem Nazir, Jayan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Dileep, and continues to be active in the industry.