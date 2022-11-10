Malaika Arora Shares A Cryptic 'I Said Yes' Post, Fans Wonder If She Got Engaged To Arjun Kapoor

It would not be wrong to say that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most loved pairs in Bollywood. They often spend time together, in the city and during holidays, but there’s not been much details about their plans to tie the knot.

However, on Thursday morning, Malaika shared a cryptic post on Instagram and made her fans believe that she is engaged. She took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself looking all shy. She captioned the picture as, "I said yes."

Although Malaika did not mention anything about Arjun and her picture did not show an engagement ring on her, her fans and friends from the industry offered her congratulatory posts. Fellow actor Karan Tacker wrote, "Woah woah woah!!!" with a champagne emoji. Actress Mahhi Vij wrote, "Wooooohoooooo." A comment read, "Whaaaa..... Congratulations." One of the fans even called her, "to be Mrs. Kapoor."

On the other hand, some social media users were still doubtful about her being engaged. One person asked, "To what?? Where's the ring?" Another commented, "For what you said yes?"

Well, it might be a brand promotion as well because Arjun has not posted anything of those sorts.

In fact, during his latest appearance on ‘Koffee With Karan season 7’, Arjun had said that he did not want to get married right now, as he was more focused on his career.

"No. And honestly, because it's been two years of this lockdown and Covid and whatever was transpiring. I wanted to focus on my career," he had said to host Karan Johar, adding, "I'm a very realistic person, Karan, it's not like I need to hide anything. I'm not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. I'm not talking about financially, I'm talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I'm happy, I can make my partner happy, I can live a happy life. I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work.

The two have been dating for a few years now, and rumours of their marriage keep surfacing on social media.