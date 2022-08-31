Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar Have Unique Birthday Wishes For Son Gautham

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have both penned heartfelt messages to their son Gautham, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, actor Mahesh Babu, who is known to be extremely fond of his children, wrote: "Happy 16 my young man!! You make me proud each day and I can't wait to see you grow into your best self!! All my love and blessings as you journey through this new phase!"

The actor also wrote: "Remember... I'm always there when you need me! Love you my son, more than you can imagine."

Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar, too, wished her son on social media.

Posting a picture of herself with her son on Instagram, she wrote: "To my dearest son, never forget how much I love you!! As you grow older, you will face many challenges...just do your best!!"

"Life isn't just about waiting for the storm to pass, it's all about learning how to dance in the rain! Find something to be grateful for each day. Live, laugh, love... chase your dreams. Remember to be awesome. I'm always with you. Happy birthday my Jibil. Love you more than you know."

