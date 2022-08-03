Madhubala's Life To Be Turned Into A Biopic By Filmmaker Tutu Sharma

Bollywood producer Tutu Sharma, who has produced over 25 films, has set his eyes on producing a biopic on yesteryear's star Madhubala.



The movie, based on a book, will showcase Madhubala's rollercoaster life journey.

Her iconic role as Anarkali in 'Mughal-e-Azam' was described by critics as one of the finest performance in Indian cinematic history.



The legendary actress was also touted as the most beautiful actress of her time and she had acted in 60+ films successfully. Her name is synonymous with Bollywood cinema and beauty and actresses till date follow her method of acting and go over her performances so as to learn and grow!



Tutu Sharma who has taken up the challenge of creating a film on Madhubala's life said: "Right now it's to early to give more information. I'm honoured to present this legendary life story of one of my all time favourite performers. I am looking forward to making this the magnum opus it deserves."



Madhubala was the screen name of Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi. In a career spanning two decades, she acted in around 60 movies and earned a reputation of one of the highest earning film stars of her time in India. She died tragically young, at just 36, in 1969.

[With Inputs From IANS]