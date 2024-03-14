‘Love Lies Bleeding’: Kristen Stewart, Rose Glass, Katy M. O’Brian Enjoy A Portrait Session – View Pics

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ has been garnering some great reviews ever since it was released in the US. The film premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, and since then has created a huge buzz around itself. Now that ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ has released in the US, it has gotten an even better reception from the audiences. Despite being a smaller release the film has achieved a lot more than what many big-budget films fail to do.
Earlier today, the cast of the film, Kristen Stewart and Katy M. O’Brian, were seen along with director and co-writer of the film Rose Glass for a portrait session at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. The pictures from the session have already started trending on social media, and people are curious to know as to what’s the buzz around the film actually all about.
Here are a few glimpses from the fun evening that the cast and crew had at the portrait session:
Advertisement
Rose Glass, center, director/co-writer of the film ‘Love Lies Bleeding’, poses with cast members Kristen Stewart, left, and Katy M. O’Brian at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
Kristen Stewart, a cast member in the film ‘Love Lies Bleeding’, poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel, in Los Angeles.
Rose Glass, director/co-writer of the film ‘Love Lies Bleeding’, poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
Katy M. O’Brian, a cast member in the film ‘Love Lies Bleeding’, poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
Kristen Stewart, a cast member in the film ‘Love Lies Bleeding’, poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel, in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
Katy M. O’Brian, a cast member in the film ‘Love Lies Bleeding’, poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel, in Los Angeles.
Rose Glass, director/co-writer of the film ‘Love Lies Bleeding’, poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel, in Los Angeles.
Kristen Stewart, a cast member in the film ‘Love Lies Bleeding’, poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel, in Los Angeles.