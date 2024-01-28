Actress Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, who is otherwise known as the 'National Jiju' in India as well as his brothers Joe and Kevin, received a warm welcome from fans all over the country at the Jonas Brothers' first-ever performance in India at Lollapalooza Mumbai on the evening of January 27.
Lollapalooza 2024: Nick Jonas Gets 'Jiju Jiju' Chants From Fans Prompted By Kevin Jonas - Watch
The Jonas Brothers set the Lollapalooza stage on fire with their first-ever performance in India.
Nick took the mic and formally introduced his younger brother Joe and elder brother Kevin as 'bade papa', which is what Nick's daughter Malti Marie in all probability calls Kevin. Then Kevin did the honours and introduced Nick as "Jiju, ladies and gentleman," as the crowd burst into laughter and loudly chanted 'jiju jiju.' Nick lovingly said, "I love you all so much, thank you."
Watch the video here:
The Jonas Brothers performed a bunch of their songs, which got audiences grooving, including 'Celebrate,' 'Sucker,' 'What a Man Gotta Do,' 'Close' and 'Jealous,' among others during their almost 90-minutes long set. Nick also thanked everyone who attended for being "incredible."
As a surprise, Nick even performed 'Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife' with King on stage live for the very first time.
"This is our very first time performing in India. The sangeet doesn’t count," remarked Nick, alluding to the elaborate pre-wedding event associated with his marriage to Priyanka. He also talked about his "special connection" with India. "We, as a family, have a deep, deep connection with the country," Nick said, adding, "Thank you for having us and we will make the most excitable night ever."
Actress Taapsee Pannu was also one of the attendees at the event and shared a video of her having fun at the band's performance, on Instagram. She captioned it, “Jijaji stage pe hain (Jijaji is on stage).”
Before the Jonas Brothers performed their last song of the night, 'Leave Before You Love Me,' Nick made a promise to the audience, stating, "We shall come back and do this again sometime very soon."
Their performance ended Day 1 of the music festival with a bang.