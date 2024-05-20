Art & Entertainment

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao And Farhan Akhtar Vote In Mumbai

Several Bollywood actors were spotted at their designated polling booths as voting kicked off for Phase 5 in Maharashtra.

Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao And Farhan Akhtar Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections of 2024, voting kicked off for Phase 5 in Maharashtra. Considering it is an important event in the country, several Bollywood actors reached their designated polling booths early in the morning to exercise their right to vote. Most celebrities were clicked early on Monday morning, May 20, and actively took part in their civic responsibility. 

Post casting their vote, most celebrities posed for the photographers outside the booths with their inked fingers outside. The first one to go out and vote was Tabu, who looked comfortable in a baggy white shirt and black trousers. She was also seen wearing a mask for privacy.

Filmmaker and producer Farhan Akhtar went out to cast his vote with sister Zoya Akhtar and mother Honey Irani. Both Farhan and Zoya posed for the cameras with their mom, and showed off their inked fingers.

Rajkummar Rao was also clicked at a polling booth. While the paps asked him to pose, he replied by saying, “It’s important.”

Janhvi Kapoor was also one of the early ones to vote at the polling booth, and was dressed in a fuchsia pink anarkali. She reportedly had to head to the airport after that. 

Sanya Malhotra was clicked at her polling booth, and looked casual chic in a black oversized t-shirt and black sunnies.

Pooja Bhatt was spotted casting her vote with father Mahesh Bhatt in tow in Mumbai’s Bandra. Taking to social media, Pooja shared, “Was thrilled to see a long line at the polling booths at 7.00 am this morning. Keep it up Bandra! Keep it up Mumbai! Please go vote. Your voice matters!”

Ahead of the voting schedule, several actors, including Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, urged their fans and followers to vote and mentioned how they can influence public opinion.

