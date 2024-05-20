Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar Casts First Vote As An Indian Citizen, Says 'Want My India Strong'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar exercised his right to vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Mumbai today, May 20. Reportedly, he was one of the earliest citizens to arrive at his polling booth in the city. This occasion marked the actor’s first vote following his recent acquisition of Indian citizenship.
The actor previously held Canadian citizenship, which he applied for in the 1990s following a string of over a dozen box office failures. On Independence Day in 2023, Akshay Kumar disclosed that he had officially renounced his Canadian citizenship and had become a citizen of India.
During a media interaction at the polling location on Monday morning, the ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ star remarked, “I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. People should vote for what they deem is right…I think voter turnout will be good. I was here at 7 am when the polling booth opened and I saw nearly 500-600 people inside.”
When questioned if he waited in line to cast his vote, the actor responded with a humorous remark. He said, “So what should I do? Break the line and move ahead?”
Regarding casting his first ever vote as an Indian citizen, he stated, “I feel great, amazing.” The actor also grinned while proudly displaying the indelible ink mark on his finger.
Today, May 20, marks the commencement of the fifth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Eight states and Union Territories participating in this phase include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Just like Kumar, several Bollywood stars including Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Tabu, and Swanand Kirkire were spotted at their designated polling booths early in the morning.
