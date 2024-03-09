Laura Dern, Billy Crudup And Riley Keough Team Up For Noah Baumbach's Netflix Film

Art & Entertainment

Actors Laura Dern, Billy Crudup and Riley Keough are set to star in Noah Baumbach's untitled film at Netflix.

March 9, 2024
According to Deadline, Baumbach also co-wrote the script with Emily Mortimer. Baumbach, Amy Pascal and David Heyman will be credited as producers on the upcoming project.

While plot details are vague at this time, the movie is said to be "a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults".

It marks the second collaboration between Baumbach and Dern, who worked together on "Marriage Story", which won Dern her first Oscar for best supporting actress in 2020.

Baumbach is nominated for the best adapted screenplay Oscar along with director-wife Greta Gerwig for co-writing "Barbie" at the upcoming Academy Awards, set for Sunday night in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

