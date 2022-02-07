Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Kylie Jenner Welcomes Her Second Child With Travis Scott-View Pic

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have had their second child, a baby boy. The child was born on Wednesday, according to the caption on the Instagram image, which reads "2/2/22".

Kylie Jenner Welcomes Her Second Child With Travis Scott-View Pic
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Instagram/@kyliejenner

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 3:57 pm

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a social media post on Sunday, with a blue heart indicating it's a boy.

The name of the newborn baby has not been revealed by the 24-year-old reality TV star and make-up mogul. The baby was born on Wednesday, according to the description on the Instagram picture, which included a black-and-white snapshot of the infant clutching hands with his older sister, Stormi, who turned four on February 1.

A screenshot of Kylie Jenner's Instagram postA screenshot of Kylie Jenner's Instagram post

Jenner also shared photos of flowers delivered to her and Scott, 30, by family members such as Kim Kardashian. Furthermore, once she shared the baby's photo on her Instagram profile, it quickly went viral, garnering over 6 million likes.

Many celebrities also congratulated the new mom in the comments section. While Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian posted cute emoticons, Kourtney Kardashian simply tweeted, "Mommy of two life [heart and prayer emoji]." Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner's mother, said, "Angel Pie." Travis Scott also responded to the tweet with brown love emojis.

Jenner announced in September that she and Scott were having their second child in a 90-second Instagram video that finished with Stormi kissing her mother's belly.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, on the other hand, have been dating since 2017. Jenner rose to prominence as a cast member of the reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.' She shared the screen space with her famous sisters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kendall Jenner.

